L.Q. Jones has died at the age of 94.

The famed Western actor died from natural causes on Saturday (09.07.22) at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Erte deGarces, Jones' grandson, has confirmed the news to People, and revealed that the movie star was surrounded by family when he passed away.

Jones made his film debut in 1955, when he starred in 'Battle Cry', the Raoul Walsh-directed movie based on the 1953 novel by former Marine Leon Uris.

He subsequently appeared in various Western films, including 'The Wild Bunch', 'Ride the High Country', 'Major Dundee', and 'Billy the Kid'.

Jones previously described his acting talents as a "God-given gift".

He explained: "Actors are born; hell, they’re not made. We can teach you technique, but we can’t teach you to act. I’ve been this way ever since I was born. I wish I had some training, but I haven’t. I just do it. I do what seems right to me.

"I watch other actors. I’ve been very lucky to have worked with a lot of really good people. It would be a lie if I said I didn’t steal from them. You do. You learn, or you get out of the business. It was just a God-given gift. I’ve got a modicum of talent, and I’ve been able to use it."

Jones also starred in a number of other high-profile films, such as 'Casino', 'The Patriot' and 'The Mask of Zorro'. The veteran actor made his last-ever film appearance in 2006, when he starred alongside the likes of Meryl Streep, Woody Harrelson and Lindsay Lohan in the comedy 'A Prairie Home Companion'.

What's more, Jones directed, produced and wrote the 1975 sci-fi film 'A Boy and His Dog'.

The movie told the story of a teenager and his telepathic dog who are fighting for their survival in the year 2024.

Elsewhere, Jones appeared in a number of TV shows during his career, including 'Charlie's Angels', 'Hawaii-Five-0' and 'The Incredible Hulk'.

The Western star is survived by his three children - sons Randy and Steve, and his daughter Mindy.