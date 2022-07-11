Nicki Minaj has denied she is pregnant with her second child.

The 'Pound the Alarm' rapper took to social media ahead of her headline performance at Wireless festival in London's Finsbury Park on Sunday night (10.07.22) to address speculation she's having another child.

During an Instagram Live, she quipped: “Am I pregnant!? ... Did mean to tweet this: I’m not fat, y’all, I’m pregnant.”

However, she swiftly clarified: “Oh wait, did I say it wrong? Oh, I’m sorry, I think I said it wrong.

“I meant to say I’m not pregnant, I’m fat … But thanks, guys, for all the congratulatory messages!”

The 39-year-old hip-hop star welcomed a baby boy – whose name is not known to the public – into the world with her husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020.

Meanwhile, Nicki's spouse was sentenced to a year of in-home detention last week.

Petty previously pleaded guilty to a 2020 offence of failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California and during a hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday (06.07.22), he was placed on house arrest, ordered to pay a $55,000 fine, and will be placed on probation for three years.

The 44 year old was told when he entered his guilty plea last September that he could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing was postponed multiple times before finally taking place Thursday (07.07.22).

Petty - who is required to register as a sex offender after being convinced of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995 - was arrested in March 2020 after being indicted for failure to register.

At the same, he entered a not guilty plea and posted $100,000 bail.

In November 2019, he faced legal trouble after he was pulled over by the Beverly Hills Police Department, who discovered he was registered as a sex offender in New York, rather than California, where he now lives.

Last August, his alleged victim, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against Petty and the rap megastar, accusing them of attempting to intimidate her into retracting her rape accusation, offering her $500,000 to withdraw her claims, and of intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

The case was then dropped by Jennifer in January.