Zendaya hopes to direct an episode of 'Euphoria' next season.

The 25-year-old actress - who stars as drug addict Rue in the hit HBO teen drama and also serves as an executive producer - has revealed she was set to helm episode six of season two, but she was needed in front of the camera.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, she said: “It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it.

“I didn’t have enough time, so unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way.”

However, she hinted: “So, next season probably.”

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star expressed her desire to try her hand at different elements of the filming industry, including directing.

She said in 2019: "I don't want to live in a box. I want to be able to push myself. I think before I was feeling too comfortable, so I want to prove to others - and myself - that I can do it. I just want to continue to do what I love, and that's acting. It brings me joy, and as long as I can continue to do that and tell stories, I'll be good."

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously admitted she tries not to think too much about the pressure she is under.

She said: "I definitely try not to think about the pressure because you can choose to think of it as 'OMG, there's so much pressure to be this...' or you can think of it as a gift. It's a motivation; it's something that makes you want to be better and work harder. I try to think of it that way. Of course, I'm only human, so sometimes I get stressed out. But I think my number one responsibility is just growing day by day, learning and becoming a better human being. All of this is great, but all of this can go away. At the end of the day, you are stuck with you, and that's the person you are. So I would much rather work on who I am and be happy with the decisions I make, what I choose to speak up about, what I choose to be vocal about and what I choose to put out there, because I would much rather that people know me as a person than as my last project."