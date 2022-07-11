Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson tried to make her go to college but she refused.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star is the daughter of 'Miami Vice' actor Don and 'Working Girl' star Melanie Griffith and she was determined to follow her parents into the family business even though Don tried to persuade her to continue her education.

She told the Mirror: "I was obsessed. I always wanted to be an actress. When my parents were on set, I wanted to be on set with them.

"I just loved movies. I was always watching movies. I still love watching movies and I'm so lucky I get to make movies. I didn't know any different. I thought, this is just what my family does."

Dakota added that she was insistent on pursuing a career in Hollywood even though she had to go against her dad's wishes.

She explained: "My dad tried to make me go to college, but I refused. I wanted to act and that was that."

She made her film debut in 1999's 'Crazy in Alabama' which was a family affair.

Dakota acted opposite her mum Melanie and half-sister Stella Banderas in the movie which was directed by her then-stepfather, Antonio Banderas.

She went on to land small roles in films such as 'The Social Network', 'The Five-Year Engagement' and '21 Jump Street' before scoring her big breakout part as the lead in saucy drama 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in 2015.

Despite the film changing her life, Dakota recently admitted it was a struggle to get the first movie made because the author behind the franchise, EL James, had so much creative control.

She told the July/August issue of Vanity Fair: “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making. “She (EL James) had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen. “There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the inner monologue, which was at times incredibly cheesy. It wouldn’t work to say out loud. It was always a battle. Always.”