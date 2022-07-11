Liam Payne and Aliana Mawla have split up.

The 28-year-old singer started dating the 24-year-old model after his recent split from fiancée Maya Henry but the romance has already fizzled out.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "To say they were boyfriend and girlfriend is far too strong but obviously they were seeing each other.

“They both had fun but it’s fizzled out and are now very much single. There’s no bad blood.”

Aliana - who starred in the video for Liam's 2018 song 'Familiar' - had travelled to the UK with Liam during their short fling but she has now flown back to Miami and has reportedly joined OnlyFans.

Their relationship was mired in controversy from the beginning after a fan account tagged Maya in a May picture of Liam wrapping his arms around a woman and wrote: "UPDATE: Liam and Maya look so cute here."

However, a heartbroken Maya responded saying: "I love all the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now."

Despite speculation, Liam strongly denied cheating on Maya, with a source close to the star saying: "Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago.

“Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.”

Since her split with Liam, Maya, 21 - who is the daughter of multimillionaire personal-injury lawyer Thomas Henry - has thrown herself into her own law studies.