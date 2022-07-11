Cameron Diaz believes she was used as a drug mule.

The 49-year-old actress struggled to land work as a model when she moved to Paris earlier in her career and even when she finally booked a job, it turned out not to be what it seemed as she was asked to transport a locked suitcase to another country.

Speaking on the 'Second Life' podcast, she said: “I started working as a catalogue model and I got enough money to move to Paris and get an apartment, which I shared with a girl who is still one of my best friends.

“But I was there a full year and didn’t work one day. I couldn’t book a job to save my life. Then I got one job but, really, I think I was a mule carrying drugs to Morocco — I swear to God.

“This was the early ’90s and they gave me a locked suitcase that had my ‘costumes’ in it."

It was only when Cameron was at the airport in Morocco and was asked to open the case that she realised how risky her conduct had been.

She continued: “[I thought] “What the f*** is in that suitcase? I’m like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the nineties, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I’m like … this is really unsafe.

I told them, I don’t know, it’s not mine, I’ve no idea whose it is.’ That was the only job I got in Paris.”

Cameron left the suitcase with customs officials when she returned to France after the modelling job and soon afterwards was cast in her first ever film, The Mask'.

However, the blonde beauty admitted she thought her agent was "insane" when she was urged to try out for the role of Tina Carlyle.

She recalled: "I thought ‘are you insane?’ I don’t act, first off … it’s not what I do.”