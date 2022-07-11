Florence Pugh has blasted "vulgar" men for trying to "destroy" her body image.

The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star has hit out at the negative comments she's received after wearing a hot pink see-through Valentino Haute Couture gown to the Italian fashion house's Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome on Friday (08.07.22), admitting she knew there was "no way" the outfit would go without scrutiny.

The 24-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday (10.07.22): "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing."

Florence called it “interesting” to see for men on the internet to take such joy in slagging off her body “publicly”.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The ‘Little Women’ star has “come to terms with the intricacies of” of her body and has learnt to “accept” the imperfections others highlighted so doesn't care about being "so 'flat chested'".

Florence went on: "So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***', or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested'. I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

The ‘Midsommar’ actress questioned why so many people are “scared of breasts” and shared hat she was “grateful” for being raised in “a household with very strong, powerful, curvy women.”

She added: "We were raised to find power in the creases of our body, to be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*** it and f*** that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."