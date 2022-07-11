'Hitman 3' is getting its first new map since its launch last year.

IO Interactive has unveiled Ambrose Island, which arrives as a free DLC on July 26.

Alongside a trailer, the title's developer and publisher teased that the island is a “fully explorable sandbox location” with a “hidden cove, home to a dangerous pirate syndicate operating in the Andaman Sea and to many hidden secrets.”

The map - which was codenamed Rocky - is being released early to make up for the delay to the Freelancer mode, which has been pushed back from spring to the latter half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Himmapan Hotel will be retired on July 17, with Vicente Murillo being made the Elusive Target, while Wen Ts’ai is back on July 15.

The series kicked off in 2016 with 'Hitman' and the second instalment dropped in 2018.

The third game draws to a close antihero Agent 47's story.