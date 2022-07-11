'Fable 4' has a new narrative lead.

Esteemed writer Anna Megill has been promoted to take charge of the story of the eagerly-awaited reboot.

She tweeted: "Some exciting news to end the week. I'm now the Narrative Lead on #Fable. Wooo! (Let's just pretend I did one of those little title-change videos)."

Megill is known for her work on 'Control', 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora', 'Guild Wars 2', and 'Dishonored: Death of the Outsider'.

Last month, a senior producer took to Twitter to clear up reports of delays due to scoping issues.

They said: "I wanted to clear something up about scoping; it is a normal, necessary and healthy part of game development. I can guarantee that every single AAA game you've ever played will have gone through scoping regularly during development. 1/2 ... It's intention is to make sure the team are focused under one clear vision and can get it made in the time they have without killing themselves. Games that haven't been scoped correctly often have delays and crunch, both we should be aiming to avoid whenever possible. 2/2. (sic)"

News of Playground Games' remake first emerged in the summer of 2020.

It's set to come to the Xbox Series X.

Meanwhile, Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty previously confessed he thinks the makers of 'Fable 4' faced a 'Star Wars'-like challenge.

He believes that launching a new game in the franchise is tough because "there's stuff that everyone wants you to bring along" - and he's likened the situation to releasing a new 'Star Wars' movie.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "With any kind of franchise like that, where you've had existing versions, there's always that balance between what you're going to bring forward, what still stands up, and what you want to add that's new.

"It's like the challenge of making a new 'Star Wars' movie - there's stuff that everyone wants you to bring along, but then you've got a responsibility to take that to new places and I trust Playground has a good vision for that."