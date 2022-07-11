Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick have boarded the horror movie 'Cuckoo'.

The pair have joined Hunter Schafer, Gemma Chan, Marton Csokas, Greta Fernandez and Sofia Boutella in the cast of the movie from director Tilman Singer.

The flick has just wrapped shooting in Germany but plot details are being kept under wraps as post-production gets underway ahead of the movie's 2023 release.

Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment are producing alongside Markus Halberschmidt and Maria Tsigka of Friction Park, along with Thor Bradwell. Neon are financing the film.

Executive producer credits are shared by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas and Ryan Friscia.

Dan, 39, has also been cast in the sequel for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and will play the lead role, with production due to begin in Australia this summer and Adam Wingard returning to direct.

'Godzilla vs. Kong' was released in 2021 and starred Alexander Skarsgard and Millie Bobby Brown. It was successful at the box office despite being released amid the pandemic and also streaming on HBO Max.

The 'Downton Abbey' star previously suggested that he wanted to make a musical comedy after appearing in the 2020 film 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'.

Dan said: "It's up there, for sure. I love getting my teeth into comedy, and it's something I'm looking to do more of - a musical comedy, especially. I'm a huge fan of Will Ferrell, always have been. This was just so much fun and so silly. It's a pretty joyous film, I think. It's just pure silliness."