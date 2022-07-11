Dame Helen Mirren always wears make-up

© BANG Media International

Tags

Dame Helen Mirren always wears make-up.

The 76-year-old actress admitted she never goes bare-faced, even at home, as it makes her feel better to have some make-up on.

She told The Mail On Sunday's You magazine: "In days of COVID I put make-up on every day even though it was just me and my husband and he didn’t care about it. He absolutely didn’t care. But I did it for myself. So when I happened to be walking past a mirror I thought: ‘Oh yeah, you look OK.’ I’m not a big one for a lot of foundation but mascara and lipstick are great.

"I love make-up and I’m probably at my happiest sitting putting it on. But one of my rules is: put it on, then take half of it off.

"A good tip I was given is to open your refrigerator and pop your face in for 30 seconds after doing your make-up – to cool and set it.

"I do love a suntan. My excuse is I’ve got to get my vitamin D. I try to be more careful now, because as you get older you start to see the effects, and you say: ‘I see, that’s what they were talking about."

And Helen also likes to do her own nails at home.

She said: "I do my nails at home. I go to nail bars occasionally, but I don’t like them – I am always suspicious that girls are trafficked and it makes me feel uncomfortable. When I go to the Cannes Film Festival we have a fantastic manicurist."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend