Beanie Feldstein has bowed out of her role in a Broadway production of 'Funny Girl' almost two months early.

The 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' star had been due to continue playing Fanny Brice on the New York stage until September 25 but she has now announced her run will be ending on July 31 - with the actress insisting it was an "extremely difficult decision'" to walk away from the show.

In a statement, she explained: "laying Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honour.

"Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

Beanie went on: "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson (theatre) for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew.

"The people I have had the great joy of bringing 'Funny Girl' to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

Show bosses are expected to announce a replace for Beanie in the coming days.

It's been a huge few months for the 29-year-old actress - as well as preparing for the Broadway show she's also been planning a wedding after getting engaged to her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Bonnie got down on one knee at a special proposal party she'd organised which was attended by family and friends including the actress' brother Jonah Hill. Beanie went public with the news last month by sharing a picture of the special moment on social media which showed the proposal and she captioned the snap: "I do, bon." She added in an Instagram Story: "You make me happier than I knew was possible. I love you."