Olivia Munn battled sleep deprivation as she cared for her baby son during his first illness.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her little boy Malcolm with her comedian partner John Mulaney in November and she has now opened up about her baby's first battle with a bug - admitting she was looking after him around the clock.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Got through our first sickness. Haven't properly slept since last Wednesday but there's nowhere else I'd rather be than cuddling my little boy and being covered in his explosive poop."

She added a picture which showed her cuddling Malcolm, who was wrapped in a cosy white blanket.

It comes after Olivia opened up about life as a first time mum, revealing she has struggled with hair loss and with getting back into shape.

The 'Magic Mike' star shared a video of herself and the baby on Instagram and wrote: "My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it." She added: "The postpartum road is rough, but it’s so worth it." Speaking previously about her battle with hair loss, she explained in the comment section of her Instagram as one fan begged her for her hair: "Ummm, it's falling out in clumps postpartum. I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition."

Olivia also gave fans a frank account of her attempts at breastfeeding, confessing she's found it pretty tough.

She wrote in a post online: "Breastfeeding is so hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.(sic)"