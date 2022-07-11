Steve Burton is not "angry" about the circumstances surrounding his departure from 'General Hospital'.

The 52-year-old actor was fired from his role as Jason Morgan after 20 years last November for failing to comply with the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate after having his religious and medical exemptions denied but he doesn't have "anything bad" to say about the decision because he left on amicable terms with soap bosses.

He said: "It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way. I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn’t agree with it.

"It’s a personal choice and that’s what I had to do.

"'GH' was a huge part of my life and I’m so grateful for the opportunity there and the people there. I just don’t have anything bad to say.

"It was a handshake — 'Hey, it doesn’t work for you. It doesn’t work for me.' Okay, great. Awesome. That was it. And that’s okay.

"In life it’s perspective, right? It’s how you choose to handle it. We all have a choice in how to handle things. You could get angry and p****off and bad-mouth people and take the low road and that’s not gonna get anyone anywhere, ever. I truly am grateful and I work from that."

While Steve will always treasure his time on the ABC soap, he's also pleased his departure has paved the way for new opportunities, such as his role in 'Days of Our Lives' spin-off 'Beyond Salem', in which he will play Harris Michaels, a character he first played in 'DOOL' in 1988.

He told Deadline: “Look, the circumstance [of my departure] was tough and you know, that’s just the way it is.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me. But again, some doors shut and other doors open and here we are in 'Beyond Salem'. Wow.”