Uber lobbied top politicians to avoid criminal justice, data leaks shows.

The tech giant sought help from powerful figures - such as French president Emmanuel Macron and the ex EU commissioner Neelie Kroes - to escape the police raiding their headquarters, used state violence against their drivers to their advantage and fooled law enforcement.

The company - which offers a range of services such as ride-shares and food delivery and is now worth an estimated $45 billion - said that their "past behaviour wasn't in line with present values” and they are now a “different company”.

The revelations, dubbed the ‘Uber Files’ were uncovered through a data leak of more than 124,000 documents - including emails and other Whatsapp messages marking the company’s early days between 2013 to 2017 - between lawmakers and top Silicon Valley executives.

The data was given to the Guardian newspaper and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and outlets such as BBC’s Panorama.

Most of the allegations centre on their previous CEO, Travis Kalanick - who according to the leak was on first name terms with President Macron - who has since been replaced by Dara Khosrowshahi.

A spokesperson for the former CEO told the Guardian that Travis “never authorised any actions or programs that would obstruct justice in any country” and that he “never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety. Any accusation that Mr Kalanick directed, engaged in, or was involved in any of these activities is completely false.”

Uber told the same paper: “We have not and will not make excuses for past behaviour that is clearly not in line with our present values. Instead, we ask the public to judge us by what we’ve done over the last five years and what we will do in the years to come.”

“Uber is now one of the largest platforms for work in the world and an integral part of everyday life for over 100 million people. We’ve moved from an era of confrontation to one of collaboration, demonstrating a willingness to come to the table and find common ground with former opponents, including labour unions and taxi companies.”