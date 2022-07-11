Anthony Anderson has explained why he left 'Law and Order' after just one season.

The 51-year-old actor originally played Detective Kevin Bernard from 2008 to 2010 and returned for season 21 earlier this year, but departed at the end of the series - and he's now revealed he had his eye on other projects which are "a little bit different".

Speaking to Etonline.com, he explained the reason for his departure, saying: "I wanted to go off and create more shows like 'Black-ish', create things that I have ownership in, and do something a little bit different."

When asked what he's going to be working on next, he replied: "We're going out and pitching another drama called 'Miraculous', which I'm excited about, so looking forward to what that's going to do."

The actor also admitted he's looking forward to the upcoming Emmy nominations and hopes his show 'Black-ish' might land a nod after wrapping its final season this year.

He added: "I'm always excited for that time of year. I'm gonna be honest, I'm excited ... Everybody's saying maybe we might be the sentimental favourites since this is our last season on air. I don't go for that, though, but no I'm excited for it."

It's been an exciting year for Anthony so far as he recently graduated from university after returning to finish his degree. He dropped out of college as a youngster due to financial reasons, but was inspired to return to school after his son Nathan was accepted into Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Anthony completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree and posted an inspiration message celebrating his success, declaring: "It's never too late". In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "To quote Biggie, 'IT WAS ALL A DREAM!' Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now. "It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! "Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!(sic)"