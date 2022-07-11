Johnny Depp has reportedly taken a swipe at his ex-wife Amber Heard in a new song with Jeff Beck.

The Hollywood actor has written two songs for the musician's upcoming release '18' and The Sunday Times reports one of the tracks features lyrics that seemingly make a dig at Heard following their protracted legal battle this year.

In a track titled 'Sad Motherf*****’ Parade', Depp reportedly sings: "I think you’ve said enough for one motherf****** night. You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch. If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

The 'Aquaman' actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in compensatory and punative damages after a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed him when she wrote an article in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse, while she was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her countersuit.

Since the trial, Depp has been making regular appearances at gigs with Beck and the new album is slated for release on July 15.

The actor wrote another track for the record, titled 'This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr' and Beck said of the song: "I was blown away by it. That song is one of the reasons I asked him to make an album with me."

Depp added of the project: "It’s an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”

The album was recorded over three years and also features covers of songs by artists including the Beach Boys, John Lennon and Velvet Underground.