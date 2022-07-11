Precious Lee wants to inspire women of all sizes to experiment with their style.

The trailblazing cover girl - who was the first Black plus-sized model to grace the pages of Elle and Vogue - does not think that size should prevent anyone from enjoying fashion and she wants to make it as inclusive as possible.

She told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine: “It feels good to set your own trends. I hope I inspire women of all sizes to embrace their individuality in their style and wear what feels good. And to know what does, you have to experiment, but so many people get stopped by whatever societal limitation. I love the fact that the system is being demolished."

Precious, 32, loves taking fashion risks and insists she would hate to be predictable.

She said: "I’ve always given myself permission to explore styles and figure out what I like. My individuality is one of my superpowers; I don’t want to look like everyone else. I make my own choices and I feel most inspired by designers who create from a space of freedom. I can appreciate classic looks, but I always give a twist; I won’t do predictable.”

And she wants to encourage everyone to be "free" and wear whatever they want.

Precious said: "You never need a reason to 'dress up' or wear something bold. We all learned that life is 100 per cent too short for that. Wear what makes you feel vibrant and free, whenever you want.

"My style mantra for the season is me asking myself the question: 'Do you feel free in this?' If not, next "

To read the full article, go to https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-gb/porter/article-4fe20fd1e5ed9033/cover-stories/cover-stories/precious-lee