Jennifer Lopez uses Transcendental Meditation to help her cope with stress and anxiety.

The 52-year-old singer/actress has revealed hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons introduced her to TM guru Bob Roth who taught her the techniques she needed to use the mantra-based meditation to battle the strains of every day life - and she says it was a huge help.

In the latest edition of her 'On the JLo' newsletter, Jennifer wrote: "A few years ago, Russell Simmons gifted me a teacher to help me meditate ... Transcendental Meditation is a simple practice that dramatically changes how we respond to stress and life's challenges. With scientifically proven benefits - reduced stress and anxiety, and improved focus, sleep, resilience, creativity, and memory, to name a few - this five-thousand-year-old technique has a clear and direct impact on our very modern problems."

The 'Jenny From The Block' star makes sure she gets two sessions of Transcendental Meditation in every day and credits it with helping her through difficult moments.

She went on: "Whenever I am in high moments of stress and anxiety in my life, I always go back to this practice. It's been hard for me, I'm not going to lie. You have to do it 20 minutes in the morning and 20 minutes in the evening. I

"It's almost as if during the meditation, your worries go away. You're able to quiet your mind down.

"It's a series of repeating the same mantra as you sit there with your eyes closed for 20 minutes. What winds up happening is a cleansing of the extra thoughts, anxiety, emotions and feelings that are bothering you."

TM has previously been championed by director David Lynch, who set up a charity called the David Lynch Foundation to help teach others, as well as Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman and Jerry Seinfeld.