Peter Andre is a "softie" when it comes to his children.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer admitted he is far more likely to relax the rules at home than his wife Emily - the mother of his youngest children, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old Theo - but he's not been afraid to reprimand his young daughter now she has started "pushing boundaries".

Peter - who also has Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price - said: "Millie is doing really well at school, although I’ll admit at home she has started trying to push the boundaries. But once we say her name in a stern tone, she listens.

"Also, I’m a softie. Whereas Emily may wait until a Saturday for them to have treats, I’ll be like, “It’s Friday, it’s basically the weekend, so have it today!”

Theo is coming to the end of his first year at school and Peter is pleased being around other children his age has made him more confident.

He wrote in his column for new! magazine: "Theo’s first year at school has flown by. He has loved it and it’s done him a lot of good as he’s quite a shy boy. It’s helped improve his confidence and he’s become so caring and polite."

The 49-year-old singer isn't worried about his children's grades so long as they are working hard at school.

He said: "To be fair, all of the kids have had good reports this year. Princess had her mock GCSEs and they went well.

"I always say to the kids that I’m not a parent who says they have to get straight As, I just want them to try.

"If they’re lazy and they don’t put in any effort and they get a D then I’ll be disappointed, but if they get a D and they gave 100% then I’ll be proud of them."