Kelly Rizzo has grown "even closer" to Bob Saget's daughters since his shock death.

The 'Eat Travel Rock' host has reflected on how life has changed in the six months since her husband - who had Aubrey, 35, Jennifer, 29, and Lara, 32 with his ex Sherri Kramer - passed away aged 65 after suffering "blunt head trauma", and though she misses him every day, she has been looking for the "silver linings" in her new way of life.

Alongside a video montage, she wrote on Instagram: "6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband. 6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth.

"But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together.

"6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon.

"Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever. We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you.(sic)"

The 42-year-old presenter recently admitted she warned the 'Full House' star's daughters not to "freak out" when they visited her at her new home because she keeps photos and mementos of their father "everywhere".

She said: "His girls came to stay with me for you know, the first time since I moved into the new house just this last week, and they walked in and I was like, 'So it's kind of like a museum to your dad, so don't freak out but yes, he's everywhere.

"And then they'll catch me like talking to a picture every once in a while, and they're like 'Stepmommy Kelly, are you okay?'"

Kelly knows that Bob would be happy that she tries to “help them or support them” through their loss.

She said: "I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls. I'm not as focused on my own grief when I'm trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I'm doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I'm also at the same time being like, 'Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I'm trying to make them happy.'"