George Lucas "didn't care" how the names in 'Star Wars' were pronounced and let the cast say them however they wanted.

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has been attempting to solve debate over some of the sci-fi franchise's pronunciations in Twitter question-and-answer session with fans and he's admitted there's actually no right or wrong way to say any of the characters' names featured in the films.

In a post on Twitter, Mark explained: "FYI: When we would ask George: 'Is it Chew-bah-ka or Chew-back-a?' / 'Is it Lay-a or Lee-a?' / 'Is it Hahn or Han (as in hand)?'- he would just shrug and didn't really care. He told us it would be pronounced in various ways in different parts of the galaxy.#TrueStory."

Other pronunciation mysteries Mark attempted to solve included the AT-AT - the four-legged battle walker used by the Empire - even posting a poll from the official 'Star Wars' account which revealed fans were split but the pronunciation was the same.

He added: "I think it's 'AT-AT' (using keyboard at symbols), even though I always called them 'walkers'."

Dave Filoni - who has worked on numberous 'Star Wars' projects as a writer, director and producer for Lucasfilm over the years - previously echoed the sentiment.

Speaking at a fan event back in 2020, he explained: "You can say at-at, you can say A-T-A-T, and you can say walker. I’m for all three. That’s canon because in( 'The Clone Wars') I have imperials say walkers, I have them say at-at, and I have them say A-T-A-T.”