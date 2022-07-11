R Kelly is allegedly engaged to one of his victims.

Joycelyn Savage revealed the apparent partnership in a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly moments before Kelly, 55, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for orchestrating a complex scheme to recruit women and underage kids for sex.

She said in the note, revealed on Monday (11.07.22) by TMZ: “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly's fiancée.

“I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I'm not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

Savage added her “relationship with Robert is amazing” and they are “deeply in love”.

She went on: “He’s the best thing that's ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love.

“I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.

“The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and king. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I'm taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.

“He is a great man, with a great heart and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

The Savage family’s attorney has questioned how genuine the engagement is as Savage did not testify about it under oath during his trial.

Even though they are said to want to reconnect with her to hear her story, they have not talked to Savage since she left to live with Kelly.

Kelly was convicted last September of nine criminal counts, including violations of the Mann Act and racketeering.

Judge Ann M Donnelly said during his sentencing in June “the public has to be protected from behaviours like this”, adding: “These crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years. You taught them that love is enslavement and violence.”

Kelly is due to face another federal trial on August 15 alongside his former employees in Illinois, with the disgraced R and B superstar accused of producing child sexual abuse material and conspiring with staff to corruptly win his 2008 acquittal.