Britney Spears has hailed children as mystical beings less than two months after her pregnancy loss.

The singer, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday (10.07.22) to say she had a “day to remember” as she clutched a baby and spoke of her emotions about kids.

She told her 41.7 million followers about bonding with the three children of a “beautiful family” in Chicago: “This baby looked up at me like she saw angels!!! Children are mystical little beings... she was literally in her own her little world!!! I could see it in her eyes… I connect with her world… that’s why children are so special!!! They are so innocent and pure… it was magic… holy… mystical… breathtaking!!!

“I thought she was messing with me !!! She told me to try it… so I sat down with this beautiful family and ate pink Play-Doh!!!”

Spears, mother to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with 44-year-old ex-husband Kevin Federline, added cradling a child led her to recall youth.

She added: “When I looked into this 6 month old baby’s eyes… I held her for forever… I have two boys… my back came out like it all came back!!! That’s love I believe.”

The Toxic singer also said playing table tennis with the family’s four-year-old boy Henry left him “pumped” and “reminded me of when mine were that age … I literally wanted to fall on my knees!!!”

Spears talked of her connection with children after she and new husband Sam Asghari, 28, announced on May 14 in a joint statement on social media they had been hit with a pregnancy loss.

The couple said: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time.”