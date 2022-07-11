Shawn Mendes is reportedly getting help after postponing shows to prioritise his mental health.

The singer, 23, announced last Friday he was putting on hold the next three weeks of stops on his ‘Wonder’ world tour.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday (11.07.22) he is “getting help”, adding: “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy.

“When he gets frustrated with things around him, he turns inward and suffers. He said he is getting help so that is admirable.”

Mendes had previously started the global ‘Wonder’ tour in Portland, Oregon, on 27 June and was due to continue in St Paul, Minnesota, before he postponed the concert series.

He announced it on social media by saying: “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.”

Mendes stressed he had been touring “since I was 15”, admitting he has always found it “difficult to be on the road away from friends and family”.

He also said as he had “a few years off” touring he “felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point”.

The singer added he had spoken with his “team and health professionals” before realising he wanted to “take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost”.

He promised fans he would let them known when there are “more updates”.

It came after an Instagram post in December 2021, when the Grammy-nominee said he was struggling with social media.

He added: “I’m having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment, just kind of my relationship with it, but I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what’s going on.”

Mendes, who split with singer Camila Cabello, 25, in 2021, first spoke about having anxiety in a 2018 interview, and said the following year the admission was “one of the scariest but most important things I’ve ever done”.