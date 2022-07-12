Tom Mann’s son missing singer’s late fiancée ‘beyond words’

Tom Mann’s son is missing the singer’s late fiancée “beyond words”.

Former X Factor contestant Mann, 28, who appeared on the show with band Stereo Kicks in 2014, posted a photo of himself and his eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram on Monday (11.07.22) weeks after his bride-to-be and Bowie’s mom, Dani Hampson, died aged 34 on what was meant to be the couple’s wedding day.

He said: "Wherever you are, your boys will miss you beyond words or explanation.”

It is one of a string of emotional posts Mann has shared since Hampson’s death.

He has also shared a photo of him and Hampson kissing, along with the caption: “There are honestly no words to describe just how much I miss you, Dan. Forever and always.”

Mann announced the death of his fiancée on 20 June, two days after her death and when they were to wed.

He said: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.

“We never made it to the alter (sic); or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you. I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy.”

Mann added about going on being a parent without Hampson: “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted.

“I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud. The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul.”

