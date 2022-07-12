Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan are said to have ended their three-year relationship.

Footballer Beckham, 19, appears to have erased all traces of Regan, also 19, from his Instagram account, while the model’s last post to include him came more than two months ago when they celebrated their

three-year anniversary in May.

Sources say they amicably split over the strain of managing a long term relationship amid their work schedules, which has left Beckham spending most of his time in America while he pursues a footballing career.

A source told MailOnline on Monday night (11.07.22): “Essentially the long distance relationship at their young ages took its toll. Romeo and Mia are both lovely young people, they’re very fond each other and the family love Mia.

“She’s continuing to collaborate with Victoria Beckham through her work, but sadly Romeo and Mia aren’t together anymore.”

Beckham is a midfielder with Florida’s Inter Miami II, owned by his dad David Beckham, 47, while Regan is mainly based in London.

The insider added: “He’s focused on his football and living in Miami and she’s in the UK, working on her modelling and influencer career.

“It’s amicable. The pair still support each other in their respective careers and she recently commented on him scoring for his club.”

Beckham last featured on Regan’s Instagram account in a handful of images to mark their anniversary, which included one of their matching love heart tattoos.

She said alongside the snaps: “I love you 5eva... three years around the sun wit uuuuuu.”

Beckham has devoted recent social media posts to friends and family, with his latest a tribute to ex-Manchester United and England footballer dad.