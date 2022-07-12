Lea Michele has replaced Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway production of 'Funny Girl'.

The 'American Crime Story: Impeachment' star had been due to continue playing Fanny Brice on the New York stage until September 25 but she just announced her run will be ending on July 31, two months earlier than planned, with the actress insisting it was an "extremely difficult decision" to walk away from the show.

In a statement, she explained: "laying Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honour.

"Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."

Beanie went on: "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson (theatre) for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew.

"The people I have had the great joy of bringing 'Funny Girl' to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."

Now, it has been announced that the former 'Glee' star, 35, will step into the role from September 6.

She gushed on Instagram: "A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. (sic)"

It's been a huge few months for 29-year-old actress Beanie - as well as preparing for the Broadway show she's also been planning a wedding after getting engaged to her girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Bonnie got down on one knee at a special proposal party she'd organised which was attended by family and friends including the actress' brother Jonah Hill.

Beanie went public with the news last month by sharing a picture of the special moment on social media which showed the proposal and she captioned the snap: "I do, bon."

She added in an Instagram Story: "You make me happier than I knew was possible. I love you."