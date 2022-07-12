Steve Burton has filed for divorce from his wife Sheree after 23 years of marriage.

In May, the former 'General Hospital' actor took to his Instagram Stories to reveal he and his spouse - who have kids Makena, 18, Brooklyn, eight, and 16-year-old Jack together - had gone their separate ways and made a bombshell claim she was pregnant with a child who "is not mine".

Now, TMZ reports that the 52-year-old soap star has officially submitted papers to terminate their union.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, the separation is dated March 1, and “irreconcilable differences” are cited as the cause of the split.

Confirming their breakup two months ago, Steve wrote: "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve (sic)"

Sheree - who married Steve in 1999 - had just announced her pregnancy on her own Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of herself holding her baby bump.

She captioned the image: "Life sure is full of surprises!"

In November, Steve confirmed he had been fired from US soap 'General Hospital' after deciding not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The star - who played Jason Morgan in more than 2,000 episodes of the daytime drama from 1991 to 2021 - admitted at the time it "hurts" to have lost his job as a result of the vaccine mandate after his bid to be exempted from the jabs were denied.

He said in a video shared on Instagram: "I know there's been a lot of rumours and speculation about me and 'General Hospital', and I wanted you to hear it from me personally.

"Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.

"I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don't think anyone should lose their livelihood over this."

But Steve - who contracted COVID in August last year - insisted he will always be "grateful" for his stint on the show and said he was optimistic about the future.

He added: "I'll always be grateful for my time at 'General Hospital'. I love it there, I grew up there.... so I'll always be grateful.

"I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That's always been my perspective. So I am excited to see what the future brings."