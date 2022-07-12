Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen has reportedly settled their divorce.

The 42-year-old actress is said to have revealed the news in court documents which show she informed the judge presiding over the court battle of the latest development.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, the 'Yellowjacket' star said the settlement agreement - which has been signed by both parties - covers property, spousal and child support as well as custody and visitation.

It's said she has subsequently agreed to drop the temporary restraining order she had against her ex, and they will not move forward with their respective petitions seeking permanent restraining orders against each other.

Christina - welcomed her baby girl Cleopatra into the world with husband Mark Hampton in December - filed for divorce from James in July 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The couple had first met in 2011 while working together on TV show 'Pan Am', and they tied the knot two years later.

She cited "irreconcilable differences", and reportedly called for solo legal and physical custody of their son Freddie.

She had previously filed a restraining order after accusing him of being violent towards her for seven years.

Christina claimed she was subjected to “severe physical and emotional abuse” by James with “many of these acts of abuse” taking place in front of their son, and a judge ruled James must stay at least 200 yards away from her, their son and their family dog.

She stated the alleged abuse began in 2013 when she found out she was pregnant and she claimed James has also threatened to "kill" her on multiple occasions.

She also recalled a family vacation to New Zealand where her spouse "said something that made me think" he "could kill me."

She wrote: "He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces.

"That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

In a statement at the time, James‘ attorney said he “unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020”.