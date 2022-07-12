Kendall Jenner admitted her sister Kylie's second pregnancy was a "massive birth control moment" for her.

The 26-year-old model is the only member of the famous family not to have children of her own and it seems she won't be looking to start a family any time soon.

In a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of 'The Kardashians', Kylie - who has four-year-old daughter Stormi and a five-month-old son with partner Travis Scott - complained about needing a night out while expecting her second baby.

She told Kendall: "I need my first night out. I haven't had a night out in almost a year."

The trailer then cut to Kendall, who said in a confessional: "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot."

The footage comes a few months after the brunette beauty admitted her mother Kris Jenner - who has a total of 11 grandchildren - had been pressuring her to start a family.

She said: "[Mom] will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'"

And in an episode of their Hulu show in May, Kris told her daughter: "It might be time to have a baby."

Fans then witnessed the 66-year-old matriarch tell her daughter to freeze her eggs and even contacted their family doctor on her behalf to start the process, leaving Kendall "uncomfortable".

She later said: "I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life.

"Like, I'm still just enjoying life on my own and I'm OK with that right now."

And Kendall - who is rumoured to have reconciled with Devin Booker just weeks after they split - doesn't feel she's missing out by not having children yet.

She said: "I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point.

"But it's always exciting, it's always exciting to meet a new little personality and see who they become."