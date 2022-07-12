Pippa Middleton has reportedly given birth to her third child.

The 38-year-old writer - who is the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - and her husband James Matthews are said to have welcomed a daughter into the world a few weeks ago, People magazine reports.

The couple are already parents to son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, 16 months.

Pippa never officially announced her third pregnancy, but her growing bump was visible in the bright green dress she wore to the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in London last month as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The happy news comes shortly after it was revealed Pippa and James have splashed out £15 million on a lavish countryside mansion in Berkshire, close to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

A source said recently: "Pippa and her family are thrilled. It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents."

The Georgian mansion that Pippa and James, 46, have bought is 20 minutes away from the Middletons' home in Bucklebury.

It reportedly has 30 rooms and 150 acres of grounds that lead down to a river.

The insider added: "It’s a far more impressive property than any of those on the Windsor estate, apart from the castle."

Pippa's move comes after it was revealed that Catherine and her husband Prince William are reportedly also considering moving to Berkshire with their children but retaining their current London home, Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, as a "work base".

An insider previously said: "Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means Prince George wouldn’t have to board."