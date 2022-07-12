Kyle Richards thinks "cheap" mascaras are "the best ones".

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star favours a "buildable" product and tries to avoid waterproof mascaras because she doesn't think they are very good for her lashes, and though it's an item she's happy to scrimp on, she warned she wouldn't do the same with foundation.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I love the L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara. It has a curved wand which is great. I never use waterproof mascara as you can't get it off, and it's bad for your lashes. That's the best one, as it's buildable.

"What I've learned is, the cheaper mascaraas are the best ones. That's not the case with foundation, but definitely with mascara."

The 53-year-old star - who doesn't work with a stylist - thinks she "does better" with her wardrobe when she's travelling for work than when she's just at home day-to-day.

She said: "When I go on trips I feel like I do better. So when I'm away with the show on a trip, I'm like, 'OK - this is our itinerary', so I do my best, so I can really think something out. Plus, my husband isn't with me, so he's not judging me on how much luggage I'm bringing!"

When it comes to her own style icons, Kyle opted for two women who have very different wardrobes.

She said: "I love JLo, I love her style, but I also love Jennifer Aniston and she's more classic and simple. They are completely opposite, but I love them both."

And the brunette beauty thinks the late Princess Diana was an "iconic" fashion figure.

She said: "I mean, I have to go with Diana. Of course I think that Kate Middleton dresses beautifully, but I just feel Diana had so many iconic moments.

"For me as a little girl, I lived in London for a while when I was doing a movie, and I think she and Charles were dating at the time and I can remember so many of her outfits! The 'revenge dress' and then her cycling shorts with the socks, and her dress that blew up at the sports day, I just loved her."