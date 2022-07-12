Jessica Chastain has insisted women don't "belong" to men.

The 45-year-old actress has given her support to Florence Pugh after the 'Black Widow' actress hit out at "vulgar men" criticising her "tiny t**s" after she wore a sheer pink Valentino Haute Couture gown to the Italian fashion house's Autumn/Winter 2022 show in Rome on Friday (08.07.22).

Jessica shared Florence's Instagram post hitting out at the backlash, and wrote her own caption which read: "Why is it so threatening for some men to realize that women can love our bodies without your permission? We don't belong to you."

Former 'Bridgerton' actor Rege-Jean Page had also shared Florence's post, admitting "the weird thing about misogyny" is that men were far more likely to listen to another guy and urged them to call one another out.

He wrote: "What. Is. So. Terrifying?'

"Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it's time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word.

"The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit [because] the next few years in particular are [going to] be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone's sake."

In her original post on Sunday (10.07.22), Florence reflected on "how easy" it can be for men to destroy women's confidence.

She wrote: "Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn't be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing.

"What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The ‘Little Women’ star has “come to terms with the intricacies of” of her body and has learnt to “accept” the imperfections others highlighted.

Florence went on: "So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny t***', or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested'. I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.

"We were raised to find power in the creases of our body, to be loud about being comfortable. It has always been my mission in this industry to say ‘f*** it and f*** that' whenever anyone expects my body to morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."