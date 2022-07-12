'The Last of Us Part 1' has gone gold.

Naughty Dog has announced the remake of the popular 2013 action-adventure game has reached the milestone - meaning the final product has been tested and is ready to be shipped to stores.

A tweet on Naughty Dog's official Twitter page read: "Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold!

"Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs!"

And Principal Environment Artist at Naughty Dog Anthony Vaccaro has divulged that he didn't even have to "crunch" to complete the game on time.

He tweeted: “This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios, that I didn’t need to crunch to finish a game. Feels good, really good.

“Especially hitting the same quality bar as The Last Of Us Part 2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier.”

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann previously commented on "crunch culture", the term coined when development on games runs overtime.

He said: “Everybody has a different definition of what crunch means. And I guess for us, we think of it as, how do we look out for the well-being of our colleagues and everyone that works at Naughty Dog, which is some combination of how many hours you work and how much stress you’re feeling, whether that’s something that’s going on in the office or at home. We find that there is no one solution that fits everybody. Everybody has a unique situation we might need to address.”

'The Last of us Part 1' is scheduled for release on September 2, 2022, for the PS5. A PC release will follow.