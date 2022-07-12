BTS are coming to Disney+.

The K-Pop band’s management firm HYBE have struck a deal with the streaming service to produce several pieces of content about their artists, including a concert film and a documentary series about the 'Butter' hitmakers.

Disney’s Asia-Pacific head of content Jessica Kam-Engle said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with HYBE to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+.

“This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

'BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA' is an exclusive 4K concert film taken from the group's performance at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles last November - the first time in two years that the band had met fans in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic - while 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' will include footage from the last nine years, as well as the daily lives and plans of the individual members of the band as they prepare for the next phase of their career.

CEO of HYBE, Park Ji-won, said: “This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists.

“The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

In addition to the two BTS projects, the group's V will also star in 'Soop: Friendcation', an original travel reality show also featuring 'Itaewon Class' actor Seo-jun Park, 'Parasite' star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy.

The quintet will take part in a variety of activities as they head off on a surprise trip for the show, which is a spin-off of South Korean's 'In the Soop' franchise. It will launch on 22 July on Disney+ in South Korea, but further broadcast dates in other territories have yet to be announced.