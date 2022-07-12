Camila Cabello is "obsessed" with Adam Driver.

The 25-year-old singer admitted the 'Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker' actor would be one of her dream dinner party guests because she's recently discovered his breakthrough TV series 'Girls', and if the fantasy meal ever happened, he'd find himself sharing a table with broadcasting legend Oprah Winfrey and music producer Mark Ronson.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK's YouTube channel about her dream dinner party guests, she said: “Adam Driver. I’ve just started watching 'Girls'. I’m very, very late to the 'Girls' party, but I’m obsessed. Fans are gonna love that quote.

"Adam Driver. Let’s see who else.

"I’m going to say Mark Ronson, just the other person that popped up in my head. I love him, I’ve been listening to his podcast a lot, I love the FADER podcast. And Oprah [Winfrey]. I feel like these are all actually pretty good…That would be a really great party.”

While Camila thinks Mark would make a great dinner party guest, he's not at the top of her list for musical collaborations.

She said: “My dream collab would be Bad Bunny. I love his album Un Verano Sin Ti, I played it throughout this whole [Cosmopolitan UK cover] shoot. I think he’s a sick artist.”

Meanwhile, the 'Havana' hitmaker also confessed to enjoying belting out Miley Cyrus when she singer karaoke.

She said: “My last karaoke song was ‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus. I’m so shy right now!"

After briefly singing, she added: "I feel like I was just like that TikTok that was like ‘Don’t make me sing, don’t make me sing...’ I was literally about to sing that very loudly, so I guess I know what kind of person I am.”

Cosmopolitan UK cover star Camila Cabello was speaking to the magazine's YouTube channel