Brie Larson attended the unveiling ceremony of the new Marvel Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

The 'Captain Marvel' star joined Disney CEO Bob Chapek and Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski to unveil the new themed area – which will open to guests on July 20.

The Avengers Campus will enable Disneyland Paris guests to become the next generation of superheroes. For the first time, recruits will be empowered to take an active role with the Avengers.

Walt Disney Imagineering teams in Paris and around the world have worked alongside teams that brought the Avengers films and television series to life – allowing guests to help Spider-Man by shooting webs from their wrists and to save the universe with Iron Man and Captain Marvel.

Brie explained that she was "thrilled to be a part of the Marvel Avengers Campus premiere in Disneyland Paris".

The 32-year-old star added: "It is especially exciting to see these stories and characters have a place to come to life."

Disney chief Chapek added: "Our Imagineers, Marvel Studios teams, and everyone involved here truly outdone themselves to bring you this action-packed world.

"I think our guests will be astounded by the detail and creativity at Avengers Campus as they explore and become part of a bigger universe."

Rafalski has announced plans to honour 20,000 everyday superheroes – including healthcare workers and children and families who need magic most.

She said: "This is such an amazing year for Disneyland Paris. Back in March, we kicked off our 30th-anniversary celebration by inviting guests to enter into a new era with us.

"As part of this tremendous milestone for our resort, Marvel Avengers Campus marks a significant step forward in the ongoing expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park and our overall transformation, with original storytelling and a uniquely engaging experience."

More than 1,200 invited guests were among the first to experience the Marvel Avengers Campus – including international celebrities and their families.