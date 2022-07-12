Pete Davidson appears to have had new tattoos paying tribute to both Kim Kardashian's children and his first kiss with the reality star.

The pair shared a smooch on 'Saturday Night Live' when the 41-year-old beauty was guest host and they took part in a sketch that parodied Disney's 'Aladdin', with them riding a magic carpet, and now the 28-year-old comic has had the name of the title character - who he played in the scene - and Kim's, Jasmine, inked onto his collarbone.

Above the words 'Aladdin' and Jasmine', Pete's also seemingly had the letters KNSCP tattooed on him too.

With the first letter standing for Kim, fans have speculated the remaining four letters are the first initials of her and ex-husband Kanye West's four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.

They were partially covered by the comedian’s gold chain, and also seem to have an infinity sign between the ‘K’ and ‘NSCP’.

The tattoos were spotted by the pair’s fans after Kim posted a series of selfies of them together on Monday (11.07.22).

It comes as the season two trailer ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu showed the Skims founder propositioning the 'King of Staten Island' star after the Met Gala.

A 90-second clip ended with the comedian talking to Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, when the mother-of-four interrupted to ask him: “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?”

He was then seen dropping items from his hands and running to the bathroom as the door closed.

The reality star also gushed about their romance in the trailer.

She said: "Life is good, I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a really good time.”

Even though the pair have been dating for most of the first season of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, Pete was never seen in person, despite being heard on the phone.