Jessica Simpson has written a love letter to herself for her 42nd birthday.

The singer, who celebrated the milestone on Sunday (10.07.22), shared the tribute on Instagram alongside a picture of her wearing a black dress.

She told her 6.1 million followers: “Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. “Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.

“I know myself and I do love her very much.

“I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The ‘Employee of the Month’ actress also shared a look at her birthday party, posting photos with friends and family, including her husband Eric Johnson and parents Tina and Joe Simpson.

They included a shot of Simpson blowing out a sparkler candle on a birthday cake.

She posted about a gift from her nine-year-old son, Ace, who gave her a robot costume made from cardboard boxes and a note that said: “Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much.”

Simpson, who has daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie Mae, three, with Johnson as well as Ace, also showed off her bikini body in posts about a Fourth of July break to Lake Austin, Texas.

She said: “We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins.

“It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week.”