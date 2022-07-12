Jeremy Allen White "didn't feel like an actor" after being on 'Shameless' for 10 years.

The 31-year-old star played the role of Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher on the Showtime comedy-drama series between 2011 and 2021 and explained that while he "loved" being a part of it, he ended up "doubting"" himself as an actor when he finished filming the role.

He said: "I love 'Shameless' so much. I love everybody that was a part of it, and the experience was incredible [but] I’m not sure if shows are meant to go that long. There was a period when I stopped feeling like an actor and I started feeling like I was just here to do this show. It was an upsetting head space to be in.

"When it was going to end, I was questioning: 'Maybe I do just exist on this show'. 'What else is there? Am I an actor?' I was definitely having a lot of doubt when I was finishing 'Shameless.'"

Since completing his tenure as brainbox Phillip on 'Shameless' - which was based on the UK Channel 4 series of the same name - Jeremy most recently played the leading role of a gifted fine-dining chef Carmine 'Carmy' Berzatto who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop on Hulu series 'The Bear but was initially hesitant to take the role because he worried about what others might think.

He told GQ Magazine: "I think I was too concerned with what other people might think I also knew that if I said no to this, that whoever ended up doing it, I would hate them forever. So there was some spiteful stuff going on, too!"