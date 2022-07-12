Riley Keough says “not an hour that goes by” she doesn’t miss her late brother Benjamin Keough.

The ‘Daisy Jones the Six’ star - and granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley - marked two years of her little brother dying by suicide on social media, aged 27.

The 33-year-old actress wrote on a picture of the pair of them on Instagram: "Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you. It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here."

Riley added: “You are so loved my Ben Ben”.

Back in October, ‘The Lodge’ star - who also has half sisters, twins Finley and Harper via her 54-year-old mother - paid tribute to her little brother on Instagram and how she missed him “every day” since his tragic passing.

Riley wrote: "I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together. I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother."

Last year, Riley also spoke about how “debilitated” she was by Benjamin’s death to the New York Times.

She said: "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks.”

Riley called it a “year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn’t swim.”

‘The Girlfriend Experience’ star detailed how “complicated” her and her family found processing the experience of losing a loved one to suicide.

She added: "It's very complicated for our minds to put that somewhere because it's so outrageous. If I'm going through a breakup, I know what to do with that and where to file it in my mind, but suicide of your brother? Where do you put that? How does that integrate? It just doesn't."