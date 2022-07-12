The creator of ‘Selling Sunset’ called their nomination at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards “absolutely amazing”.

Adam DiVello thinks it is “unbelievable” that the Netflix reality series - which stars Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Heather Rae El Moussa and Mary Fitzgerald - is up for their second year of getting a nod in the category of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

The reality television producer told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s absolutely amazing. The first thing I thought to say, that we were two-time nominees, is unbelievable. It was completely unexpected last season. And again, we just don’t take anything for granted and we’re just so grateful to the Television Academy for the nomination.”

Adam admitted that he doesn’t “ever think” of when his shows will finish as he prepares for the show’s seventh season while comparing to Andy Cohen’s ‘Real Housewives’ Bravo franchise - which has instalments based in Beverly Hills, Atlanta and Dubai - which is constantly switching up the cast

He said: “I don’t ever think of an end date when I come up with these, when we do these shows. I think that it’s all about the cast, right? So, as long as we have a good cast, we can keep going and we will keep going. And I think that Jason is on board for the long haul. You know, agents are gonna come and go. And like a Housewives, it doesn’t really have to come to an end. You can keep going.”

The ‘Laguna Beach’ creator thinks it will “be interesting to see” the spin-off ‘The Hills’ second reboot, which he has nothing to do,

Of the show - which launched the careers of Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti - Adam said: “I’m not a part of it at all other than, you know, I created the original series. I’m not a part of the new one. So, it’ll be interesting to see. I don’t really know much about it. I only know what you’ve read, so I’m just as curious to see what it’s all about.”