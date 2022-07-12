Sydney Sweeney is “excited” to up for two Emmys.

The 24-year-old actress is “in disbelief” that she received two nods - one for her turn as Cassie Howard in ‘Euphoria’ and one for involvement in the limited series ‘The White Lotus - in the nomination announcement on Tuesday (12.07.22)

Sydney told PEOPLE: "I'm excited, I'm in disbelief, I'm beyond appreciative.”

The blonde beauty admitted that she was “all over the place” when she got the news about the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Limited Series nominations.

Sydney said: "I'm in pre-production for Madame Webb, so I'm kind of all over the place today going from fittings to rehearsals to table reads. I was in the car and my phone started blowing up. I saw it and I called my mom. Then, I called my team, then my dad, then my brother. I was just ... sitting in the car!"

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star “wasn’t really expecting” the accolades as she isn’t interested in awards.

She said: "I wasn't really expecting this. When I fell in love with acting, and when I fall in love with my characters, I don't really think about the whole award aspect of it. I think there are so many incredibly actors that I was rooting for, so I wasn't ready."

The HBO favourite recounted how her “phone has been blowing up” since the good news broke, including a congrats from her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Maude Apatow.

"Maude FaceTimed me and we were jumping up and down, and we have a group chat for White Lotus and everyone's been congratulating each other and just super excited. My phone has been blowing up. I've never had so many text messages!"

"I always love it because it's a fun reunion. I get to see my cast and crew from ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ and it's such a celebratory night in honouring everyone's hard work. Everybody puts so much of themselves into these shows. I'm excited to celebrate."