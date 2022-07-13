Gordon Ramsay owns up to loving vegan food.

The ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares’ star made the plant-based admission on the latest episode of ‘MasterChef: Back to Win’ that is set to air on Wednesday (13.07.22).

In an exclusive clip of the episode - titled ‘Gordon Ramsay Loves Vegans’ - shared with PEOPLE magazine, the 55-year-old celebrity chef said: "After all these years, I can finally admit, that I actually love vegan food."

Before Gordon’s confession, he called his “big” news too scary to say on telly.

He told the assembled chefs: "It's a secret that's so big, I'm almost afraid to say it on national television.”

The contestants - who are later told to make a vegan recipe to Gordon’s liking - reacted to the announcement with “wow” and “that can’t be true”.

Before he made the declaration, Aaron Sanchez, a judge on the cooking programme coaxed it out of him, saying it was a “safe space” and free of judgement.

The 46-year-old television personality quipped: "Don't worry, Gordon. This is a safe space. We'll support you.”

In a follow-up statement to the magazine, Gordon - who whips up a beet wellington on the show - revealed that his taste for less meat came from his children; Megan, 24, 22-year-old twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three, with his wife Tana, 46.

He said: "Thanks to the kids, I've realized it's ok to be vegan…SOMETIMES!!!"

Previously, Gordon spent a time winding up those who advocate animal product-free diets, such as trolling PETA - People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals - on social media.

In response to a fan's vegan lasagna, he wrote on Twitter: "I'm a member of PETA ! People eating tasty animals……"