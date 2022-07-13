Pete Davidson wants to be a dad one day

© BANG Media International

Tags

Pete Davidson is excited to become a father one day.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian - has admitted he would love to start a family of his own, and he's looking forward to that "chapter" of his life.

Appearing on Kevin's Hart's 'Hart to Heart', he said: "My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny."

The 43-year-old comedian told his 28-year-old guest that it's "not super corny" at all, and described it as "the best goddamn thing you could do in life".

Pete added: "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude.

"That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Meanwhile, he insisted despite not having a "great" childhood, he still thinks of himself as a "family guy".

He reflected: "Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister... Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f****** nightmare."

His father Scott was a New York City firefighter and died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when Pete was just seven years old, and his sister was "two to three years old".

He added: "I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever.

"But that weird s*** that it does to you, made me love comedy."

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West, 45 - has been dating Pete since October 2021, and the 41-year-old reality star waited half a year before introducing her kids to her new man.

She previously explained: "I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker. I asked Kourtney - who has been through it all - and consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend