Pete Davidson is excited to become a father one day.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is in a relationship with Kim Kardashian - has admitted he would love to start a family of his own, and he's looking forward to that "chapter" of his life.

Appearing on Kevin's Hart's 'Hart to Heart', he said: "My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny."

The 43-year-old comedian told his 28-year-old guest that it's "not super corny" at all, and described it as "the best goddamn thing you could do in life".

Pete added: "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude.

"That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Meanwhile, he insisted despite not having a "great" childhood, he still thinks of himself as a "family guy".

He reflected: "Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister... Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f****** nightmare."

His father Scott was a New York City firefighter and died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks when Pete was just seven years old, and his sister was "two to three years old".

He added: "I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I'd probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever.

"But that weird s*** that it does to you, made me love comedy."

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West, 45 - has been dating Pete since October 2021, and the 41-year-old reality star waited half a year before introducing her kids to her new man.

She previously explained: "I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker. I asked Kourtney - who has been through it all - and consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it."