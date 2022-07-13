Bluetooth has launched a new feature that will aim to "provide improvements in audio quality."

The short-range wireless technology company - which creates tech used across a multitude of devices such as smartphones and TVs to relay sound from one device to another - has completed work on LE Audio, which adds support for hearing aids and introduces ‘Auracast’ branded broadcast audio.

LE Audio also uses an LC3 (low complexity communications code) and the two-part system strives to improve on previous technology.

Head of audio Manfred Lutzky said in a statement: "Extensive listening tests have shown that LC3 will provide improvements in audio quality over the SBC codec included with [Bluetooth] Classic Audio, even at a 50% lower bit rate."

In order to make the most of the new technology, users must be in the environment of an Auracast transmitter - such as a gym - and pair their phone with Bluetooth branded earbuds and connect to the Auracast as if connecting to wi-fi and they will be able to access a range of different audio channels.

Bluetooth SIG CEO Mark Powell said: "LE Audio extends the boundaries of what’s possible for the wireless audio market, including the introduction of Auracast. Our members overcame the many challenges placed on them these past few years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG.

