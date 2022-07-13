FlixBus has launched the first-ever Manchester to Paris coach line.

The German coach company- which offers intercity bus service in Europe, North America, and Brazil - has developed an eco-friendly international route to serve the North West and Midlands, which will allow travellers to venture to the French capital overnight in a bid to help those struggling with rising fuel costs.

Andreas Schorling, FlixBus UK Managing Director, said in a statement: "Holidays should be about exploring new places, taking a break from the norm, and above all, having fun! With rail, petrol prices and airports in chaos, going by coach is the obvious choice for reliable, enjoyable journeys this summer! Good for the wallet and good for the environment, passengers on FlixBus provides eco-friendly journeys which reduce CO2 emissions by nine compared to going by plane or by six compared to car."

The FlixBus boss added that their ultimate aim is to offer customers a "broad range" of affordable travel options and described the new line as a "milestone."

He added: "As the world's leading coach provider, we want to continue offering customers the broadest range of affordable travel options. This new line is a key milestone on our journey to becoming the biggest long-distance coach brand in the UK market."

A single ticket for the coach trip starts from as little as £46.98 and gradually increases as the departure date approaches, with all coaches leaving from Shudehill Interchange stand G and arriving at the Bercy Seine bus station in Paris.

Tickets can be purchased from www.flixbus.co.uk or the FlixBus App, which is available on both iOS and Android.