Steve Martin and Martin Short are "dismayed" by Selena Gomez's Emmy Awards snub.

The 'Only Murders In The Building' stars were both nominated for their respective lead acting roles as Charles-Haden Savage and Olver Putnam, but their cast mate and fellow executive producer - who plays Mabel Mora - missed out on a spot on the shortlist.

Steve told the New York Times newspaper: "Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show.

"We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really."

Martin pointed out she has been "nominated as an executive producer".

Despite their disappointment for Selena, the veteran duo joked about competing against in each other in their category.

Steve quipped: "I believe that the comedy acting category should be divided in two, for Overly Broad and Way Too Subtle.

"So whatever the nominations are, you have subcategories. Marty could win Overly Broad, and I could win Way Too Subtle."

His friend fired back: "You could be in your own category, which is Too Pale to Actually Light."

The trio have formed a close friendship on the hit comedy, which sees them star as three neighbours united by their love for the same true crime podcast, which sparks them starting their own to solve a mysterious death in their building.

Last summer, 'Spring Breakers' star Selena admitted she was always asking the comedic legends questions in between filming.

She said: "My questions always consisted of, ‘What were you doing when you were my age?’ I asked them about love, I asked them about their careers, I asked them about humour."

Meanwhile, they had questions of their own for the younger star.

She added: "They would always ask questions about pop culture. I think that was the biggest fascination.

"If anything, it was like, ‘Why is this song popular?’ and ‘Are people listening to this still? Are they liking this?’

"I would play them rap songs, and I would sing with them and dance. It was so much fun, it shouldn’t even have been work.”