Martin Lawrence is confident that another 'Bad Boys' film will be made.

The 57-year-old actor stars alongside Will Smith in the buddy cop action series and dismissed suggestions that Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars could bring the franchise to an end.

Martin told Ebony: "We got one more at least."

The original movie – which featured Martin and Will as Miami detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey respectively – was released in 1995 and Lawrence felt it had a transformative impact on his career.

He recalled: "It was big.

"For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office – that two black stars, two sitcom stars, could make the money at the box office (was huge).

"I didn't go to college, so I felt TV was my college years. I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different."

The series returned to the big screen in 2020 with 'Bad Boys for Life' – the follow-up to the original 'Bad Boys' and the 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' – and Martin suggested that Will was responsible for the long wait as he wanted the script to be perfect.

He said: "It took so long because of Will. He wouldn't do the script unless it was right."

Will also admitted that he was concerned about the chemistry with his co-star as it had been so long since the previous movie.

He explained: "We haven't seen each other in a while. The concern was always chemistry because the first two movies we were making stuff up in all of the scenes. Everything we were making up in the scenes was a result of the chemistry. The first time we walked into a room together ... it was so perfect."